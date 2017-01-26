Aotea Square project worth $500m
Plans for the Civic Quarter: the new entertainment building in the centre, apartment block behind that, existing Civic Administration Building converted into apartments and new hotel . An Auckland building project on land being sold by Auckland Council will give a $500 million boost to the wider economy, says the developer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mr Gay NZ finalist focuses on homelessness
|3 hr
|Christsharian Dee...
|2
|Thousands march demanding change to Australia D...
|17 hr
|Frenchie
|5
|Donald Trump poised to scuttle Malcolm Turnbull...
|Tue
|BuildTheWall
|1
|'This is a sad day. It is so sad': Malcolm Turn...
|Jan 22
|Realist
|2
|Pacific voice in Japan development talks
|Jan 21
|Ainu
|2
|Scorching summer swelter hits southeast
|Jan 18
|tony briar mitchell
|1
|In this 'weird, lost corner of America,' the be...
|Jan 10
|Mila Beaujolais
|13
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC