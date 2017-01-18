Anti-racism campaigners want to put Australian Muslim girls back on a billboard for Australia Day
Anti-racism campaigners have started a crowdfunding project for an Australia Day billboard advertisement featuring Australian Muslims, after backlash to a billboard showing two girls in hijab led to its removal. The photograph used for the billboard, which advertised an Australia Day event in Melbourne's Kings Domain Gardens, was taken at last year's Australia Day event at Docklands.
