Another 151 towns, 43 suburban areas to get access to ultra-fast broadband by 2024
Another 43 suburban areas on the fringes of major centres will also be included in the second phase of the ultra-fast broadband rollout. The $300 million programme will allow 85 per cent of New Zealanders to have access to fibre within eight years - more than the Government's original goal of 80 per cent by 2022.
