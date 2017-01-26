Another 151 towns, 43 suburban areas ...

Another 151 towns, 43 suburban areas to get access to ultra-fast broadband by 2024

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

Another 43 suburban areas on the fringes of major centres will also be included in the second phase of the ultra-fast broadband rollout. The $300 million programme will allow 85 per cent of New Zealanders to have access to fibre within eight years - more than the Government's original goal of 80 per cent by 2022.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thousands march demanding change to Australia D... 2 hr Dutch expat 4
News Mr Gay NZ finalist focuses on homelessness 10 hr Baptistism by Proxy 1
News Donald Trump poised to scuttle Malcolm Turnbull... Tue BuildTheWall 1
News 'This is a sad day. It is so sad': Malcolm Turn... Jan 22 Realist 2
News Pacific voice in Japan development talks Jan 21 Ainu 2
News Scorching summer swelter hits southeast Jan 18 tony briar mitchell 1
News In this 'weird, lost corner of America,' the be... Jan 10 Mila Beaujolais 13
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,419 • Total comments across all topics: 278,270,476

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC