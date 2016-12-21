ACT Health's contracting and consultancy spending hits $18 million, tripling over a four-year period

ACT Health's spending on consultants and contractors has more than tripled in the past four years, rising from $5.5 million in 2012-13 to $18 million in 2015-16. The directorate's latest annual report showed a significant $8 million rise in expenditure on "consultants and contractors" last fiscal year to $18 million, up from $10 million in 2014-15.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.