ACT Health's contracting and consultancy spending hits $18 million, tripling over a four-year period
ACT Health's spending on consultants and contractors has more than tripled in the past four years, rising from $5.5 million in 2012-13 to $18 million in 2015-16. The directorate's latest annual report showed a significant $8 million rise in expenditure on "consultants and contractors" last fiscal year to $18 million, up from $10 million in 2014-15.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Group aimed to 'take over Australia' (May '07)
|8 hr
|Proud2BeChinese
|44
|About 2000 women expected to sleep rough over C...
|Sat
|Katzenjammas
|2
|Sick of politics: Ten charts that show why Dona...
|Dec 26
|Foo
|11
|Lotto NZ returns $204 million to the community
|Dec 25
|Franklin Agapay
|8
|Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10)
|Dec 20
|Lionel Funaki
|94
|7.9 earthquake hits off Papua New Guinea; tsuna...
|Dec 17
|jenny49
|1
|New Zealand PM Changes Mind on Same-Sex Marriag...
|Dec 15
|Magic Utah Uwear
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC