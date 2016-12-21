Above and beyond - a voyage in the Pa...

Above and beyond - a voyage in the Pacific

A NIWA technician spends four days and three nights on a crowded boat heading to one of the most remote places in the Pacific to help install a weather station. Conditions are so arduous he decides to quit his job - but how do you do that in the middle of the ocean? By Susan Pepperell.

Chicago, IL

