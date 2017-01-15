Abbott slapped down as Turnbull opts for 'minimalist' reshuffle
The Turnbull Government has slapped down Tony Abbott's call for it to ditch its renewable energy target for 2020, declaring there are "no plans" to change the policy that was settled when Mr Abbott was prime minister. Environment and Energy Minister, Josh Frydenberg, told Fairfax Media the government's intention was to stick with its policy and contrast it with Labor's commitment to a more ambitious target for 2030 that would be a "reckless hit on family and business electricity bills".
