A coffee war is brewing in Perth, but...

A coffee war is brewing in Perth, but is it all just froth for java junkies?

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Sydney Morning Herald

There is a coffee war brewing in Perth. But will the battle over the bean finally mean Perth loses its dubious distinction as Australia's most expensive coffee capital, or is it just froth for caffeine junkies? Over the past few months a number of cafes on Perth's culinary landscape started to drop the price of a take-away flat white to as low as $3.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News In this 'weird, lost corner of America,' the be... Jan 10 Mila Beaujolais 13
News Australia's weather map is wrong Jan 7 Tony Abbott 4
News Group aimed to 'take over Australia' (May '07) Jan 2 Proud2BeChinese 44
News About 2000 women expected to sleep rough over C... Dec 31 Katzenjammas 2
News Sick of politics: Ten charts that show why Dona... Dec 26 Foo 11
News Lotto NZ returns $204 million to the community Dec 25 Franklin Agapay 8
News Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10) Dec 20 Lionel Funaki 94
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. Michael Jackson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,502 • Total comments across all topics: 277,960,191

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC