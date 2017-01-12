A coffee war is brewing in Perth, but is it all just froth for java junkies?
There is a coffee war brewing in Perth. But will the battle over the bean finally mean Perth loses its dubious distinction as Australia's most expensive coffee capital, or is it just froth for caffeine junkies? Over the past few months a number of cafes on Perth's culinary landscape started to drop the price of a take-away flat white to as low as $3.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In this 'weird, lost corner of America,' the be...
|Jan 10
|Mila Beaujolais
|13
|Australia's weather map is wrong
|Jan 7
|Tony Abbott
|4
|Group aimed to 'take over Australia' (May '07)
|Jan 2
|Proud2BeChinese
|44
|About 2000 women expected to sleep rough over C...
|Dec 31
|Katzenjammas
|2
|Sick of politics: Ten charts that show why Dona...
|Dec 26
|Foo
|11
|Lotto NZ returns $204 million to the community
|Dec 25
|Franklin Agapay
|8
|Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10)
|Dec 20
|Lionel Funaki
|94
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC