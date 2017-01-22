8.0 magnitude quake off Papua New Guinea, 'widespread tsunami' possible
SINGAPORE: An 8.0 magnitude earthquake struck 47 kilometres west of Arawa on Bougainville island, Papua New Guinea, the United States Geological Survey reported on Sunday. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said in an advisory that "widespread hazardous tsunami waves are possible" as a result of the earthquake for the next three hours along the coasts of Papua New Guinea, the Solomon Islands, Nauru, Pohnpei, Kosrae, Vanuatu, Chuuk and Indonesia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pacific voice in Japan development talks
|22 hr
|Ainu
|2
|Scorching summer swelter hits southeast
|Jan 18
|tony briar mitchell
|1
|In this 'weird, lost corner of America,' the be...
|Jan 10
|Mila Beaujolais
|13
|Australia's weather map is wrong
|Jan 7
|Tony Abbott
|4
|Group aimed to 'take over Australia' (May '07)
|Jan 2
|Proud2BeChinese
|44
|About 2000 women expected to sleep rough over C...
|Dec 31
|Katzenjammas
|2
|Sick of politics: Ten charts that show why Dona...
|Dec 26
|Foo
|11
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC