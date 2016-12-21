Wet, windy holiday weather ahead for ...

Wet, windy holiday weather ahead for New Zealand

8 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

Holiday revellers hoping to soak up the sun could find themselves indoors this week as downpours, strong winds and cloudy periods are set to sweep the country. Kiwis enjoyed perfect barbie weather on Boxing Day with temperatures above 23C across much of the North Island, however, this was short-lived.

