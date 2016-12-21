WCC Mourns the Death of Polynesian Nuclear Fighter John Doom

Contact: World Council of Churches, +41 79 507 6363; www.oikoumene.org/press GENEVA, Dec. 28, 2016 / Christian Newswire / -- John Doom lived in a small place on the planet, but he was committed to big things through his faith, fighting to stem atomic testing in the fragile ecosystem of his homeland French Polynesia. "Papa John's passionate commitment and dedication to the ecumenical movement and our Lord's call to unity was and continues to be a source of inspiration for the many blessed enough to have known him and to work with him," wrote the World Council of Churches' general secretary, Rev.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Christian Newswire.