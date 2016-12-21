Wasps cost beekeeping industry $8.8m ...

Wasps cost beekeeping industry $8.8m a year | Wasp Wipeout

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Southland Times

Wasps and bees share several characteristics, both flying insects capable of stinging, but among their many differences is that a group of wasps are capable of killing a hive of 60,000 bees. Murchison beekeeper and Apiculture NZ board member Ricki Leahy said a hive that had been cleaned out by wasps would be empty with only beeswax left behind.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Southland Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sick of politics: Ten charts that show why Dona... Mon Foo 12
News Lotto NZ returns $204 million to the community Dec 25 Franklin Agapay 8
News Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10) Dec 20 Lionel Funaki 94
News 7.9 earthquake hits off Papua New Guinea; tsuna... Dec 17 jenny49 1
News New Zealand PM Changes Mind on Same-Sex Marriag... Dec 15 Magic Utah Uwear 1
News $10 million Lotto Powerball won in Auckland Dec 15 hassen 7
News About 2000 women expected to sleep rough over C... Dec 14 Flog 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pakistan
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,407 • Total comments across all topics: 277,394,473

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC