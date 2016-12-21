Wasps cost beekeeping industry $8.8m a year | Wasp Wipeout
Wasps and bees share several characteristics, both flying insects capable of stinging, but among their many differences is that a group of wasps are capable of killing a hive of 60,000 bees. Murchison beekeeper and Apiculture NZ board member Ricki Leahy said a hive that had been cleaned out by wasps would be empty with only beeswax left behind.
