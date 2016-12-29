Wake up, Wimmera | Thursday, December 29, 2016
Elise Walker, 33, appeared by video link in the Bendigo Magistrates' Court on Wednesday morning where she did not apply for bail. Morgan Gollan made an impassioned promise to her late friend Brooke, shortly before she passed away at the age of 16 after a failed double lung transplant.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Ararat Advertiser.
