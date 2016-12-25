Vava'u school group in fatal NZ bus crash

Very bad news for Tongans on Christmas Day as New Zealand new media reports that a bus carrying a college group from Vava'u in Tonga who were on their way to Gisborne to perform at a church today, has crashed yesterday killing at least one person and injuring the 45 others on board. Police said the bus appeared to have crashed through a barrier, on State Highway 2 near Wharerata about 30km south of Gisborne.

