Tongan band play for members killed i...

Tongan band play for members killed in bus crash as holiday road toll rises to 11

22 hrs ago

The Mailefihi Siu'ilikutapu College Brass Band perform in Gisborne, just days after the fatal bus crash. Photo / Paul Rickard The Tongan brass brand which lost two members in a Christmas Eve bus crash performed a tribute concert tonight as the holiday road toll climbed to 11 with a week to go.

Chicago, IL

