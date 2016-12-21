Thousands of Fijians shelter in evacu...

Thousands of Fijians shelter in evacuation centers from floods, landslides

Thousands of Fijians sheltered in evacuation centers and tents on Tuesday as heavy rain and floods cut roads, covered sugarcane fields and caused landslides, said the South Pacific nation's disaster office. Across the archipelago nation 1,716 people sought refuge in 46 evacuation centers and another 1,817 were living in tents, said the national disaster management office director, Akapusi Tuifagalele, in a video statement posted on the Fijian government's YouTube account.

