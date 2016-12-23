Sunshine Coast's $347m airport expansion 'a boon' for producers

A company which has invested in the Gold Coast Light rail project and owns airports in Darwin and regional Australia has on Friday been chosen the likely commercial partner in the $347 million expansion of the Sunshine Coast Airport at Maroochydore. Maroochydore Chamber of Commerce executive member Jenni Swayne said the announcement was "wonderful and exciting news" for the Sunshine Coast and opened the door for Sunshine Coast businesses to get fresh seafood, fruit, vegetables and flowers to international markets."

