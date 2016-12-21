Stubbs returns to Tasmania
Australia's second fastest man to ever win the coveted Stawell Gift is set to make a return for the Tasmanian Christmas Carnival Series. RETURNING: Queensland's 2009 Stawell Gift winner Aaron Stubbs will take part in this year's Tasmanian Christmas Carnivals Series.
