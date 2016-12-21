Stampedes and security guards: Boxing...

Stampedes and security guards: Boxing Day sales haul out the crowds around NZ

Read more: Stuff.co.nz

Crowd control was required at Auckland's H&M and a "stampede" was reported by a retailer in Timaru as thousands braved the Boxing Day sales around NZ. Shoppers queued before before 7.30am at malls and stores around the country, but the mood of many retailers was that the day was quieter than previous years.

