Social media surge on coast

Area general manager for the region Chris Taylor said the provider was expecting a "four-fold surge in network traffic" across key holiday destinations on the South Coast like Batemans Bay, Ulladulla, Merimbula and Kiama. He said to maintain the same service quality to those regions, in spite of significantly increased demand, Telstra has implemented measures, including localised service boosting to deal with call congestion and slowing data speeds.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sick of politics: Ten charts that show why Dona...
|17 hr
|Foo
|12
|Lotto NZ returns $204 million to the community
|Dec 25
|Franklin Agapay
|8
|Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10)
|Dec 20
|Lionel Funaki
|94
|7.9 earthquake hits off Papua New Guinea; tsuna...
|Dec 17
|jenny49
|1
|New Zealand PM Changes Mind on Same-Sex Marriag...
|Dec 15
|Magic Utah Uwear
|1
|$10 million Lotto Powerball won in Auckland
|Dec 15
|hassen
|7
|About 2000 women expected to sleep rough over C...
|Dec 14
|Flog
|1
