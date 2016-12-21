Social media surge on coast

Area general manager for the region Chris Taylor said the provider was expecting a "four-fold surge in network traffic" across key holiday destinations on the South Coast like Batemans Bay, Ulladulla, Merimbula and Kiama. He said to maintain the same service quality to those regions, in spite of significantly increased demand, Telstra has implemented measures, including localised service boosting to deal with call congestion and slowing data speeds.

Chicago, IL

