Security incidents on the rise since Ashburton Work and Income shooting

Police evacuate people from buildings in the block between Main St and Broadway Ave after suspicious packages were found at the WINZ office. The number of serious security incidents recorded at Work and Income offices across New Zealand in the past year has risen by almost 75 per cent compared to the year before the 2014 Ashburton shootings.

Chicago, IL

