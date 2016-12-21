Security incidents on the rise since Ashburton Work and Income shooting
Police evacuate people from buildings in the block between Main St and Broadway Ave after suspicious packages were found at the WINZ office. The number of serious security incidents recorded at Work and Income offices across New Zealand in the past year has risen by almost 75 per cent compared to the year before the 2014 Ashburton shootings.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sick of politics: Ten charts that show why Dona...
|5 hr
|Dutchie
|10
|Lotto NZ returns $204 million to the community
|Sun
|Franklin Agapay
|8
|Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10)
|Dec 20
|Lionel Funaki
|94
|7.9 earthquake hits off Papua New Guinea; tsuna...
|Dec 17
|jenny49
|1
|New Zealand PM Changes Mind on Same-Sex Marriag...
|Dec 15
|Magic Utah Uwear
|1
|$10 million Lotto Powerball won in Auckland
|Dec 15
|hassen
|7
|About 2000 women expected to sleep rough over C...
|Dec 14
|Flog
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC