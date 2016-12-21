Refugee deathSend detainee's body home: familyDevastated Sudanese...
The devastated family of a Sudanese refugee who died after becoming ill while in detention on Manus Island are demanding the Australian government return his body. Faysal Ishak Ahmed, 27, died at the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital on Saturday after being airlifted the day before from Manus Island in Papua New Guinea where he had apparently been ill for more than six months.
