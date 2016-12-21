Refugee deathSend detainee's body hom...

Refugee deathSend detainee's body home: familyDevastated Sudanese...

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Yahoo!

The devastated family of a Sudanese refugee who died after becoming ill while in detention on Manus Island are demanding the Australian government return his body. Faysal Ishak Ahmed, 27, died at the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital on Saturday after being airlifted the day before from Manus Island in Papua New Guinea where he had apparently been ill for more than six months.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yahoo!.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sick of politics: Ten charts that show why Dona... 5 hr black power 12
News Lotto NZ returns $204 million to the community Sun Franklin Agapay 8
News Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10) Dec 20 Lionel Funaki 94
News 7.9 earthquake hits off Papua New Guinea; tsuna... Dec 17 jenny49 1
News New Zealand PM Changes Mind on Same-Sex Marriag... Dec 15 Magic Utah Uwear 1
News $10 million Lotto Powerball won in Auckland Dec 15 hassen 7
News About 2000 women expected to sleep rough over C... Dec 14 Flog 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Wall Street
  1. Earthquake
  2. Iraq
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,759 • Total comments across all topics: 277,363,366

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC