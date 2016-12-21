Queensland police use hay bale barrie...

Queensland police use hay bale barrier after crocodile wanders into town

Police boxed in a crocodile at Karumba with hay bales and wheelie bins while waiting for wildlife experts from Cairns to arrive on New Year's Eve. A three-and-a-half metre crocodile swaggered up the street and into the backyard of a Queensland, Australia, house on New Year's Eve.

