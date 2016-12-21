Perth Mint highlights wealth, wisdom ...

Perth Mint highlights wealth, wisdom on silver...

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Coin World

Wealth and wisdom may come hand-in-hand for those born in the Year of the Rooster, as imagined on two new Proof silver $1 coins from Tuvalu and struck by the Perth Mint. Wealth and wisdom come hand-in-hand to those people born during the Year of the Rooster, according to a new pair of coins from the Perth Mint.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Coin World.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sick of politics: Ten charts that show why Dona... 4 hr Dutchie 8
News Lotto NZ returns $204 million to the community 22 hr Franklin Agapay 8
News Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10) Dec 20 Lionel Funaki 94
News 7.9 earthquake hits off Papua New Guinea; tsuna... Dec 17 jenny49 1
News New Zealand PM Changes Mind on Same-Sex Marriag... Dec 15 Magic Utah Uwear 1
News $10 million Lotto Powerball won in Auckland Dec 15 hassen 7
News About 2000 women expected to sleep rough over C... Dec 14 Flog 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Earthquake
  1. Syria
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,407 • Total comments across all topics: 277,341,465

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC