Paddler celebrates with bubbles after...

Paddler celebrates with bubbles after rounding Cape Reinga

23 hrs ago

Lynn Paterson, also known as Red, has nearly finished circumnavigating New Zealand to raise awareness of depression. PHOTO/Michael Cunningham The 54-year-old Auckland kayaker was savouring the final days of her epic voyage off Northland's coast this week.

