NZ to give another $1m to Syrians affected by war
New Zealand will provide an additional $1 million to help Syrians affected by their country's brutal civil war, including those in Aleppo. Foreign Minister Murray McCully said the money would go to the International Committee of the Red Cross, which has been helping evacuate civilians from Aleppo.
