Norman storms to big victory at Wahgunyah

Border Mail

DREAM START: Young's Brett Norman claimed an upset victory at Wahgunyah Speedway on Boxing Day. Pictures: VERN AND JACKIE PARKER Brett Norman picked up an important feature win by taking out the Noel McGrath Memorial for Production Sedans at Wahgunyah Speedway on Boxing Day.

