No horse? No problem: Girl teaches her pet cow to jump
Now that's ingenuity: A New Zealand girl who didn't have a horse growing up has taught her cow to jump instead. Teenager Hannah Simpson rides her Swiss Brown dairy cow, Leila, on the farm in Invercargill in the country's deep south.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Muslim youth take aim at radicalisation
|7 hr
|Faith from New Ba...
|1
|Sick of politics: Ten charts that show why Dona...
|Dec 26
|Foo
|11
|Lotto NZ returns $204 million to the community
|Dec 25
|Franklin Agapay
|8
|Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10)
|Dec 20
|Lionel Funaki
|94
|7.9 earthquake hits off Papua New Guinea; tsuna...
|Dec 17
|jenny49
|1
|New Zealand PM Changes Mind on Same-Sex Marriag...
|Dec 15
|Magic Utah Uwear
|1
|$10 million Lotto Powerball won in Auckland
|Dec 15
|hassen
|7
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC