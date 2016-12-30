No horse? No problem: Girl teaches he...

No horse? No problem: Girl teaches her pet cow to jump

Fox News

Now that's ingenuity: A New Zealand girl who didn't have a horse growing up has taught her cow to jump instead. Teenager Hannah Simpson rides her Swiss Brown dairy cow, Leila, on the farm in Invercargill in the country's deep south.

