New Zealanders catch the $10 billion travel bug
New Zealanders are forecast to keep up their multi billion-dollar spending spree on overseas travel next year after they have spent about $10 billion on trips during the past year. The increase in the number of air routes and strong consumer confidence fuelled the big spend up overseas and this is expected to continue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sick of politics: Ten charts that show why Dona...
|1 hr
|Foo
|13
|Lotto NZ returns $204 million to the community
|Sun
|Franklin Agapay
|8
|Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10)
|Dec 20
|Lionel Funaki
|94
|7.9 earthquake hits off Papua New Guinea; tsuna...
|Dec 17
|jenny49
|1
|New Zealand PM Changes Mind on Same-Sex Marriag...
|Dec 15
|Magic Utah Uwear
|1
|$10 million Lotto Powerball won in Auckland
|Dec 15
|hassen
|7
|About 2000 women expected to sleep rough over C...
|Dec 14
|Flog
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC