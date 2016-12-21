New Year's Eve will be 'humid and swe...

New Year's Eve will be 'humid and sweaty'

4 hrs ago Read more: NEWS.com.au

SYDNEY is bracing for near-record December temperatures, there is fire danger in Melbourne and a severe summer storm has continued to wreak havoc on South Australia. Welcome to the Australian summer.

Chicago, IL

