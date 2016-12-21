Motorcycle deaths on New Zealand roads highest in almost 20 years
Motorcycle deaths on New Zealand roads are the highest they have been in almost 20 years and a leading police officer is wondering whether a "macho culture" among riders is part of the problem. The latest Ministry of Transport figures revealed 50 motorcyclists were killed in road accidents across the country in 2015, the most since 1997.
