Man charged over Kalgoorlie teen Elijah Doughty's death pleads not guilty

The family of Elijah Doughty broke down in court on Wednesday morning after the man charged with the Kalgoorlie teen's death pleaded not guilty to manslaughter. The 55-year-old, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, pleaded not guilty to the charge and had an offer of a guilty plea to a lesser charge of death caused by dangerous driving rejected by the prosecution.

Chicago, IL

