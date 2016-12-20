KiwiRail cans electric trains on partially electrified North Island trunkline
KiwiRail, the state-owned rail and freight operator, said a small fleet of electric trains on New Zealand's North Island would be phased out over the next two years and replaced with diesel locomotives. The North Island Main Trunk, or NIMT, runs from Auckland to Wellington but is only electrified between Hamilton and Palmerston North with a fleet of 16 almost 30-year old electric trains, Wellington-based KiwiRail said in a statement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBR Newsroom.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sick of politics: Ten charts that show why Dona...
|Fri
|Foo - the cock
|4
|Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10)
|Dec 20
|Lionel Funaki
|94
|7.9 earthquake hits off Papua New Guinea; tsuna...
|Dec 17
|jenny49
|1
|New Zealand PM Changes Mind on Same-Sex Marriag...
|Dec 15
|Magic Utah Uwear
|1
|$10 million Lotto Powerball won in Auckland
|Dec 15
|hassen
|7
|About 2000 women expected to sleep rough over C...
|Dec 14
|Flog
|1
|What is the advantage of being a U.S. territory? (Apr '08)
|Dec 10
|Alank
|79
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC