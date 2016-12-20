KiwiRail cans electric trains on part...

KiwiRail cans electric trains on partially electrified North Island trunkline

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: NBR Newsroom

KiwiRail, the state-owned rail and freight operator, said a small fleet of electric trains on New Zealand's North Island would be phased out over the next two years and replaced with diesel locomotives. The North Island Main Trunk, or NIMT, runs from Auckland to Wellington but is only electrified between Hamilton and Palmerston North with a fleet of 16 almost 30-year old electric trains, Wellington-based KiwiRail said in a statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBR Newsroom.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sick of politics: Ten charts that show why Dona... Fri Foo - the cock 4
News Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10) Dec 20 Lionel Funaki 94
News 7.9 earthquake hits off Papua New Guinea; tsuna... Dec 17 jenny49 1
News New Zealand PM Changes Mind on Same-Sex Marriag... Dec 15 Magic Utah Uwear 1
News $10 million Lotto Powerball won in Auckland Dec 15 hassen 7
News About 2000 women expected to sleep rough over C... Dec 14 Flog 1
News What is the advantage of being a U.S. territory? (Apr '08) Dec 10 Alank 79
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,420 • Total comments across all topics: 277,303,125

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC