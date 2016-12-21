Japanese beef up contest

With riders from nine countries and six Australian states contesting the sun-drenched events, the strong contingent of eight Japanese riders secured two of the podium places, Miho Yoshikawa led home Nicola McDonald, of NSW, with teenager Yumi Kajihara third after 18 laps and 23.4 kilometres finishing at the village green. A group of five riders, which broke away and established a 33-second lead with two laps to go, included young Hobart talent Madeleine Fasnacht who was the first Tasmanian home.

