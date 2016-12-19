It was the year of living dangerously: 2016 CBD Wrap

It was a Tuesday morning, May 24, and your columnist was conferring with Angus Aitken - Bell Potter's head of institutional trading - about an email he had sent out that morning concerning the recent appointment of Michelle Jablko as ANZ's chief financial officer. "Former investment bankers tend to be crap at most things in the listed world," Aitken opined to his clients of the appointment.

