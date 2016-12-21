Horror Attacks: Heinous crimes that shocked us in 2016
THROUGHOUT Australia there are people who have had their lives shattered by violence and who will never be the same again. Most of us will never have to experience anything remotely like violent crime, but an unfortunate few will never mentally escape from the horror they have endured.
