Holiday road toll hits 18, with further deaths on New Year's Day
Two pedestrians were killed in the Far North early Sunday morning after being hit by cars in two unrelated incidents near Taipa and in Kerikeri. Cole Hull, Sam Drost, and Lily Moore, all aged 15, died when the car they were passengers in failed to take a corner on Christmas Day and smashed into a row of trees.
