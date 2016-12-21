Heavy congestion for title
Two Olympians and the last two champions head into the final leg of the Criterium Cup with hopes of claiming the overall crown Placegetters: Sam Welsford and Will Clarke hit the line behind breakaway winner Scott Bowden in the Ulverstone Criterium. Picture: Phillip Biggs Two Olympians and the last two champions head into the final leg of the Criterium Cup with hopes of claiming the overall crown.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Examiner.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sick of politics: Ten charts that show why Dona...
|Dec 26
|Foo
|11
|Lotto NZ returns $204 million to the community
|Dec 25
|Franklin Agapay
|8
|Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10)
|Dec 20
|Lionel Funaki
|94
|7.9 earthquake hits off Papua New Guinea; tsuna...
|Dec 17
|jenny49
|1
|New Zealand PM Changes Mind on Same-Sex Marriag...
|Dec 15
|Magic Utah Uwear
|1
|$10 million Lotto Powerball won in Auckland
|Dec 15
|hassen
|7
|About 2000 women expected to sleep rough over C...
|Dec 14
|Flog
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC