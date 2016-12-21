Heavy congestion for title

Heavy congestion for title

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Examiner

Two Olympians and the last two champions head into the final leg of the Criterium Cup with hopes of claiming the overall crown Placegetters: Sam Welsford and Will Clarke hit the line behind breakaway winner Scott Bowden in the Ulverstone Criterium. Picture: Phillip Biggs Two Olympians and the last two champions head into the final leg of the Criterium Cup with hopes of claiming the overall crown.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Examiner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sick of politics: Ten charts that show why Dona... Dec 26 Foo 11
News Lotto NZ returns $204 million to the community Dec 25 Franklin Agapay 8
News Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10) Dec 20 Lionel Funaki 94
News 7.9 earthquake hits off Papua New Guinea; tsuna... Dec 17 jenny49 1
News New Zealand PM Changes Mind on Same-Sex Marriag... Dec 15 Magic Utah Uwear 1
News $10 million Lotto Powerball won in Auckland Dec 15 hassen 7
News About 2000 women expected to sleep rough over C... Dec 14 Flog 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Wall Street
  2. Mexico
  3. Climate Change
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,919 • Total comments across all topics: 277,447,722

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC