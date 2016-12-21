Gentleman's outfitter
The gentleman: Kent Moss retired from Neil Pitt's on Christmas Eve after a 50-year career in menswear. Originally from Launceston, Mr Moss worked across Australia before returning to Launceston in 1992.
