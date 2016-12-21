Fire ban in west, but green light for most Christmas barbies
MOST South Australians can fire up the Weber on Christmas Day, after the CFS declared just one district to be under total fire ban on Sunday. The Bureau of Meteorology has predicted hazardous bushfire weather for the West Coast, prompting the CFS to declare the ban.
