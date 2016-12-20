Ex-Commonwealth Bank tech executive Keith Hunter jailed for bribery
Keith Hunter, a former senior technology executive at Commonwealth Bank of Australia, has been sentenced to three-and-a-half years in jail for bribery offences after CBA discovered suspicious payments being made to his bank account there which it referred to the NSW Police. In the NSW District Court on Tuesday Justice David Arnott sentenced Mr Hunter, 62, for "dishonestly obtaining financial advantage by deception" and "corruptly receiving a benefit" after he and another CBA colleague allegedly received a combined total of $2.9 million in bribes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Age.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sick of politics: Ten charts that show why Dona...
|Fri
|Foo - the cock
|4
|Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10)
|Dec 20
|Lionel Funaki
|94
|7.9 earthquake hits off Papua New Guinea; tsuna...
|Dec 17
|jenny49
|1
|New Zealand PM Changes Mind on Same-Sex Marriag...
|Dec 15
|Magic Utah Uwear
|1
|$10 million Lotto Powerball won in Auckland
|Dec 15
|hassen
|7
|About 2000 women expected to sleep rough over C...
|Dec 14
|Flog
|1
|What is the advantage of being a U.S. territory? (Apr '08)
|Dec 10
|Alank
|79
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC