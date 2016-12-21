Death of ex kiap & Australian police officer Paul Jones
PAUL Milton Jones, who died in Canberra just before Christmas, was born in Sydney in 1942 and grew up with a love of bush-walking and no inkling that he would get more than his fill of it in the mountains of Papua New Guinea. In 1962 he successfully applied for acceptance as a cadet patrol officer and after initial training found himself at Bolubolu, PNG, in 1963.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Asopa People.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|About 2000 women expected to sleep rough over C...
|9 hr
|Katzenjammas
|2
|Sick of politics: Ten charts that show why Dona...
|Dec 26
|Foo
|11
|Lotto NZ returns $204 million to the community
|Dec 25
|Franklin Agapay
|8
|Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10)
|Dec 20
|Lionel Funaki
|94
|7.9 earthquake hits off Papua New Guinea; tsuna...
|Dec 17
|jenny49
|1
|New Zealand PM Changes Mind on Same-Sex Marriag...
|Dec 15
|Magic Utah Uwear
|1
|$10 million Lotto Powerball won in Auckland
|Dec 15
|hassen
|7
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC