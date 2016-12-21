Death of ex kiap & Australian police ...

Death of ex kiap & Australian police officer Paul Jones

PAUL Milton Jones, who died in Canberra just before Christmas, was born in Sydney in 1942 and grew up with a love of bush-walking and no inkling that he would get more than his fill of it in the mountains of Papua New Guinea. In 1962 he successfully applied for acceptance as a cadet patrol officer and after initial training found himself at Bolubolu, PNG, in 1963.

Chicago, IL

