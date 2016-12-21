Dead named in fatal Christmas Eve bus crash near Gisborne

The bus was full of brass band members from Mailefiki Siu'ilikutapu College when it crashed down a 100m bank between Wairoa and Gisborne. Talita Moimoi, 12, and Sione Taumalolo, 20, have been named as the two killed, according to the New Zealand Kaniva Pacific news website.

