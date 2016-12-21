Dead named in fatal Christmas Eve bus...

Dead named in fatal Christmas Eve bus crash near Gisborne

Read more: Stuff.co.nz

The bus was full of brass band members from Mailefiki Siu'ilikutapu College when it crashed down a 100m bank between Wairoa and Gisborne. Talita Moimoi, 12, and Sione Taumalolo, 20, have been named as the two killed, according to the New Zealand Kaniva Pacific news website.

Chicago, IL

