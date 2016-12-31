Concrete blocks rolled out on Gold Coast to protect New Year's Eve celebrations
Concrete blocks were placed on the Gold Coast to protect those celebrating the new year on Saturday, despite Queensland Police assuring residents there was no security threat. The cube-shaped blocks, more than a metre in size, were placed in Cavill Mall about lunch-time on Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Age.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Muslim youth take aim at radicalisation
|10 hr
|Faith from New Ba...
|1
|Sick of politics: Ten charts that show why Dona...
|Dec 26
|Foo
|11
|Lotto NZ returns $204 million to the community
|Dec 25
|Franklin Agapay
|8
|Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10)
|Dec 20
|Lionel Funaki
|94
|7.9 earthquake hits off Papua New Guinea; tsuna...
|Dec 17
|jenny49
|1
|New Zealand PM Changes Mind on Same-Sex Marriag...
|Dec 15
|Magic Utah Uwear
|1
|$10 million Lotto Powerball won in Auckland
|Dec 15
|hassen
|7
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC