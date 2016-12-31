Concrete blocks rolled out on Gold Co...

Concrete blocks rolled out on Gold Coast to protect New Year's Eve celebrations

Concrete blocks were placed on the Gold Coast to protect those celebrating the new year on Saturday, despite Queensland Police assuring residents there was no security threat. The cube-shaped blocks, more than a metre in size, were placed in Cavill Mall about lunch-time on Saturday.

