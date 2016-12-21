Christmas gifts for children of inmates

Christmas gifts for children of inmates

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Fiji Times

Members of the Rody Hill Uniting Church Congregation, Sydney, Australia with the gifts they handed over yesterday to the Fiji Corrections Service for the inmates' children. Photo: LOSALINI BOLATAGICI ONE hundred children whose fathers are behind bars at the Suva Corrections Centre were able to share in the spirit of Christmas when they were each given a gift pack from a group of Fijians living in Australia as part of their charity work in giving back to the community.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sick of politics: Ten charts that show why Dona... 5 hr black power 12
News Lotto NZ returns $204 million to the community Sun Franklin Agapay 8
News Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10) Dec 20 Lionel Funaki 94
News 7.9 earthquake hits off Papua New Guinea; tsuna... Dec 17 jenny49 1
News New Zealand PM Changes Mind on Same-Sex Marriag... Dec 15 Magic Utah Uwear 1
News $10 million Lotto Powerball won in Auckland Dec 15 hassen 7
News About 2000 women expected to sleep rough over C... Dec 14 Flog 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Wall Street
  1. Earthquake
  2. Iraq
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,759 • Total comments across all topics: 277,363,351

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC