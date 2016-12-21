Christmas gifts for children of inmates

Members of the Rody Hill Uniting Church Congregation, Sydney, Australia with the gifts they handed over yesterday to the Fiji Corrections Service for the inmates' children. Photo: LOSALINI BOLATAGICI ONE hundred children whose fathers are behind bars at the Suva Corrections Centre were able to share in the spirit of Christmas when they were each given a gift pack from a group of Fijians living in Australia as part of their charity work in giving back to the community.

