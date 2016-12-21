Cancelled cruise ship visits hit local tourism operators

A major Dunedin tourism operator says it may be time to reconsider turning away public bookings in favour of cruise ship passengers after a string of cancellations. The latest is tomorrow's first Dunedin visit by the $1.4 billion Ovation of the Seas, with 4905 passengers the biggest cruise ship to come to New Zealand but now cancelled because of forecast bad weather.

