Cancelled cruise ship visits hit local tourism operators
A major Dunedin tourism operator says it may be time to reconsider turning away public bookings in favour of cruise ship passengers after a string of cancellations. The latest is tomorrow's first Dunedin visit by the $1.4 billion Ovation of the Seas, with 4905 passengers the biggest cruise ship to come to New Zealand but now cancelled because of forecast bad weather.
