Canberra's artworld goes to the dogs in January
Hear tales on dogs and their status symbol at the Palace of Versailles at the National Gallery of Australia on January 21. The hallowed institutions will be welcoming pet lovers - and their pets - to celebrate all things animal in a shared day of events on January 21. Get in quick to book your place to paint your pet's portrait at the National Portrait Gallery in January. It coincides with the new exhibition at the Portrait Gallery - The Popular Pet Show featuring portraits of famous and obscure Australians and their pet - which continues until March 13. Events on January 21 will be at the National Gallery from 9am to 11.30am; then you can amble over for more fun at the Portrait Gallery from 11am to 3pm.
