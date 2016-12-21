Asylum seekers riot at Papua New Guin...

Asylum seekers riot at Papua New Guinea detention camp

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Asylum seekers held at a Papua New Guinea detention center briefly took control of two compounds and expelled guards following the death of a refugee who fell ill at the center, Papua New Guinea police said on Sunday. Senior Sergeant Thomas Lelepo, from Lorengau Police Station on Manus Island, said guards at the Manus Island regional processing center were expelled by residents last night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sick of politics: Ten charts that show why Dona... 11 hr Skipslayer 5
News Lotto NZ returns $204 million to the community 16 hr Franklin Agapay 8
News Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10) Dec 20 Lionel Funaki 94
News 7.9 earthquake hits off Papua New Guinea; tsuna... Dec 17 jenny49 1
News New Zealand PM Changes Mind on Same-Sex Marriag... Dec 15 Magic Utah Uwear 1
News $10 million Lotto Powerball won in Auckland Dec 15 hassen 7
News About 2000 women expected to sleep rough over C... Dec 14 Flog 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,485 • Total comments across all topics: 277,335,388

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC