APVMA move bordering on the farcical
When Barnaby Joyce announced in 2014 that the Coalition wanted to move four agriculture research agencies from Canberra to regional Australia, voters were assured the move would boost regional employment and improve stakeholder access to the agencies. More than two years on, however, this move to ship the agencies out to rural Australia looks more like a pig in a poke than a considered and justifiable decentralization strategy.
