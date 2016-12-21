50,000 potholes to be patched

50,000 potholes to be patched

In a press conference this afternoon, FRA's CEO John Hutchinson revealed that there were over 386 road closure incidents between 18th and 22nd December this year and efforts are still underway to restore access in some areas of the Central and Western Division. Talking about potholes which has become a major concern for motorists particularly between the Suva-Nausori corridor, Hutchinson said 11,000 potholes have been filled and they estimate a further 50,000 potholes on the roads as a result of the Tropical Depression.

