50,000 potholes to be patched
In a press conference this afternoon, FRA's CEO John Hutchinson revealed that there were over 386 road closure incidents between 18th and 22nd December this year and efforts are still underway to restore access in some areas of the Central and Western Division. Talking about potholes which has become a major concern for motorists particularly between the Suva-Nausori corridor, Hutchinson said 11,000 potholes have been filled and they estimate a further 50,000 potholes on the roads as a result of the Tropical Depression.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Village.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sick of politics: Ten charts that show why Dona...
|7 hr
|Skipslayer
|5
|Lotto NZ returns $204 million to the community
|11 hr
|Franklin Agapay
|8
|Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10)
|Dec 20
|Lionel Funaki
|94
|7.9 earthquake hits off Papua New Guinea; tsuna...
|Dec 17
|jenny49
|1
|New Zealand PM Changes Mind on Same-Sex Marriag...
|Dec 15
|Magic Utah Uwear
|1
|$10 million Lotto Powerball won in Auckland
|Dec 15
|hassen
|7
|About 2000 women expected to sleep rough over C...
|Dec 14
|Flog
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC