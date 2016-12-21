5.5 magnitude earthquake rocks New Ze...

5.5 magnitude earthquake rocks New Zealand

The 5.5 magnitude earthquake hit near Kaikoura, the same place that was rocked by the 7.8 magnitude quake in November. The New Zealand Herald reports aftershocks have already been felt, and 7000 people are believed to have felt the earthquake.

