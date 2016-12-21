5.5 magnitude earthquake rocks New Zealand
The 5.5 magnitude earthquake hit near Kaikoura, the same place that was rocked by the 7.8 magnitude quake in November. The New Zealand Herald reports aftershocks have already been felt, and 7000 people are believed to have felt the earthquake.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NEWS.com.au.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sick of politics: Ten charts that show why Dona...
|Mon
|Foo
|11
|Lotto NZ returns $204 million to the community
|Dec 25
|Franklin Agapay
|8
|Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10)
|Dec 20
|Lionel Funaki
|94
|7.9 earthquake hits off Papua New Guinea; tsuna...
|Dec 17
|jenny49
|1
|New Zealand PM Changes Mind on Same-Sex Marriag...
|Dec 15
|Magic Utah Uwear
|1
|$10 million Lotto Powerball won in Auckland
|Dec 15
|hassen
|7
|About 2000 women expected to sleep rough over C...
|Dec 14
|Flog
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC